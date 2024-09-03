Current Champion warns Jey Uso and takes a shot at his possible relationship with Rhea Ripley

Jey Uso had a very tense confrontation with a current champion, who took a shot at his possible relationship with Rhea Ripley. 'Main Event' Jey, however, hit back in a big way to set up a potentially massive match.

Jey was one of the superstars in focus on RAW as Rhea Ripley asked him to be Damian Priest's partner for the main event of the show against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. However, before the match, he was confronted by Bron Breakker.

Backstage when Jey was with Jackie Redmond, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker confronted him and took a shot at his potential relationship with Rhea Ripley, telling him to continue chasing Dominik Mysterio's sloppy seconds. Breakker also pointed out how no member of The Anoa'i family had beaten a member of The Steiner family yet and urged Jey to pull out of the tournament final to crown his opponent.

Jey Usp hit back at him and made his intentions clear and stated that he was indeed coming after the Intercontinental Champion, silencing the Intercontinental Champion and making him angrier.

It seemed like a rare moment of weakness from Bron, who seemingly targeted only Jey and not his other three opponents Ilja Dragunov, Pete Dunne, or Braun Strowman.

Later backstage, Jey and Damian Priest had a wholesome interaction where the former said he couldn't say no to Rhea.

It will be interesting to see whether the Bron-Jey segment was a subtle confirmation of Jey Uso winning the Fatal Four-Way match next week.

