Two-time and current WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker has major praise for Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is the biggest name in the entire wrestling industry right now and is one of the longest-reigning world champions in WWE history. He hasn't been pinned in over three years and has been the focal point of the SmackDown brand since turning heel in 2020. He's the leader of The Bloodline, which is the most dominant faction in wrestling today.

During a recent appearance on Real Radio Monsters, Bron Breakker stated that he has two specific goals in mind when he arrives on the main roster.

"To be WWE Universal Champion one day and main event WrestleMania – that's it," said Breakker.

The NXT Champion went on to hail Roman Reigns, the current and longest-reigning Universal Champion, as the GOAT:

"I don't know, Roman has been champion for over 800 days – just an absurd amount of time. I would even step out there and say that he is the greatest of all time. I mean, he's unbelievable. You watch him and he's must-see TV every time he's on," Breakker said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns' historic run could come to an end at WWE WrestleMania 39

No other superstar of this generation has managed to hold a world title for over 800 days and still pull in viewers every time they show up on screen like The Tribal Chief has. He's headlined The Showcase of the Immortals six times, and this year's event will be his seventh.

Roman Reigns defeated major names including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Goldberg, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens to retain his title. At WrestleMania 39, however, he will share the ring with a different opponent.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE with the aim of winning the world title, and he's determined to do so. If Roman Reigns remains champion until 'Mania, his reign could come to an end at the hands of The American Nightmare. The latter announced on RAW this week that he'll "personally" take the titles off of Roman.

