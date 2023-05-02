Current champions chosen in second round of WWE Draft, separating them from top rivals

Round 2 of the WWE Draft kicked off with Hall of Famer Booker T and Queen Sharmell announcing that current Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Chief Content Officer Triple H kicked off the latest episode of RAW by announcing the first round of the night two draft. He stated that Brock Lesnar is not eligible for the draft and is a free agent who can appear on either brand.

The 14-time world champion announced Rhea Ripley as the #1 pick for RAW, Austin Theory being drafted to SmackDown, Seth Rollins staying on the red brand, and Charlotte Flair staying on the blue brand.

Along with Zayn and KO, their recent rivals and former longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, have been selected by Friday Night SmackDown.

Since The Eradicator is coming to WWE RAW with her SmackDown Women's Championship, she will likely swap titles with Bianca Belair following her shift to the blue brand.

As the #3 picks for RAW, Booker T and Sharmell selected Judgment Day members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, Judgment Day's rivals Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and WWE legend Rey Mysterio – the LWO, in short – have been drafted to SmackDown.

It will be exciting to see these rivalries flourish on different brands following the 2023 WWE Draft.

