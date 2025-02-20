Current female champion offers advice to John Cena ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena will make his WWE in-ring return at Elimination Chamber next week in Canada. Chelsea Green, a native of The Great White North, was asked to give him some advice.

The Cenation Leader was last seen at the Royal Rumble, where he was the runner-up to Jey Uso. His appearance at the upcoming Premium Live Event has been advertised as his last appearance in Canada.

Speaking to Conman in a recent interview, Chelsea Green was asked what advice she'd give to John Cena. She responded by stating:

"I mean, for me, I'm always like Que Sera, Sera, what will be, will be, and it is what it is, so just enjoy the moment. But do I even have to tell John Cena that? I've noticed lately, and I actually just said this to my husband because we're good friends with John and his wife Shay. I've just noticed when he gets in the ring now, there's this calmness, this sense of just enjoying everything," said Green.

She added:

"Everything he's doing, everything he's saying is so real, honest, and raw. I feel like he's literally going into the ring and saying like what will be, will be. If you're going to make fun of me, I'm going to let it happen. If the crowd is chanting something, I'm going to react to them. I just hope he continues to do that because it's been really, really interesting to watch." [13:24-14:15]

Chelsea Green thinks something will happen with John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Cenation Leader said he wants to win his 17th world title at WrestleMania, and the only way for that to happen is for him to win the Chamber match. Several big names are in the match, so it won't be easy.

Chelsea Green said she thinks John Cena may undergo some changes come the event.

"I do think that something different is going to happen from Elimination Chamber on with him [sic]. I'm sensing a shift. He's such an incredible character that you don't even know he's playing a character. So I feel like he's going to be more intense after Chamber—or maybe at Chamber." [14:19-14:41]

Expand Tweet

Cena is many people's favorite going into the match. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll win his final Elimination Chamber Match.

