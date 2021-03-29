Current female superstar pitched to kiss The Great Khali "numerous times"

Natalya revealed in a recent tweet she pitched to kiss The Great Khali on several occasions, but WWE never approved the idea.

Natalya recently posted a tweet stating that watching her best friend Beth Phoenix plant a kiss on The Great Khali during the 2010 Royal Rumble match made her jealous. Natalya further said she pitched to kiss The Great Khali on numerous occasions but to no avail. She finished off her tweet by adding, "there's still time." Check out the tweet HERE:

Natalya and The Great Khali were once in an on-screen relationship

Natalya and The Great Khali are good friends in real life and she was one of the very first wrestling personalities to congratulate the Indian giant on his 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

So happy for THE GREAT KHALI on his induction into the @wwe HALL OF FAME!!!!! So proud of you, my friend!🇮🇳❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fs5yl3xBL7 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 24, 2021

Long-time WWE fans might remember what Natalya is talking about in her tweet. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was one of the entrants during the 2010 Royal Rumble match that was eventually won by her now-husband and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Phoenix didn't seem intimidated at all when she entered the ring while The Great Khali was there.

Phoenix kissed The Great Khali while he was trying to gently eliminate her from the free-for-all. She pulled the behemoth over the top rope and eliminated him as a result.

Natalya and The Great Khali began an on-screen relationship in late 2012 on WWE TV. Nothing much of note was done with the pair, but the WWE Universe did get some interesting backstage segments featuring the couple. Natalya & The Great Khali competed in several mixed tag team matches against the likes of AJ Lee & Dolph Ziggler and Fandango & Summer Rae.

As first revealed in an exclusive edition of #WWENow India, The Great Khali has been revealed as the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/Gjbc9DRRNU — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2021

The Great Khali will be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. Do you see Natalya getting involved in some capacity during The Great Khali's WWE Hall of Fame speech? Will WWE finally grant Natalya her wish at the Hall of Fame ceremony? Sound off in the comment section!