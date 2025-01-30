Current female WWE star makes a surprising reveal regarding Batista

A WWE RAW star wants to see Batista return in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. She admitted to having a crush on The Animal.

The former World Heavyweight Champion had a legendary career in the Stamford-based company before hanging up his boots in 2019. The 56-year-old is now a major Hollywood star. In a backstage video Jackie Redmond posted on her Instagram, Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri expressed her desire to see Batista return for the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday.

When Redmond pointed out to Dupri that she did not know she was a "Batista girl," the 27-year-old admitted she was, stating that she was "taught well:"

Trending

"Batista. [You're a Batista girl?] Oh, do you not know this? [I was not familiar with your game. I don't know.] I was taught well (laughs)," she said.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Maxxine Dupri wants other WWE legends to return at Royal Rumble

Maxxine Dupri hopes to compete in her second Women's Royal Rumble this Saturday. In a recent interview with the Lightweights podcast, the Alpha Academy member expressed her desire to see multiple legends return to participate in the match.

The RAW star named WWE Hall of Famers Torrie Wilson, Nikki Bella, and Stacy Keibler as her desired surprise entrants in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. While Wilson and Bella have previously competed in Royal Rumble matches, Keibler has not wrestled for nearly 20 years:

"I think we all know who I want to return. I actually have a list. Nikki Bella, need. Torrie Wilson, need. Stacy Keibler, need," she said.

Other female legends who are currently rumored to make a comeback in the Women's Royal Rumble, include Michelle McCool, Trish Stratus, and AJ Lee. It would be interesting to see if any of these ladies show up at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback