AJ Lee's WWE return finally happening? CM Punk drops massive tease

AJ Lee has been absent from WWE for a decade. However, her husband, CM Punk, seemingly teased her comeback this Saturday at Royal Rumble.

The Black Widow spent nearly six years in the Stamford-based company before leaving and retiring from professional wrestling in 2015, a year after her husband departed. Although Punk returned in 2023, the former Divas Champion did not. Over the past months, several superstars have expressed their desire to see Lee back in a WWE ring.

In a backstage video with Jackie Redmond that the latter posted on her Instagram, Punk seemingly teased his wife's return at this year's Women's Royal Rumble. When asked who he would like to see show up in the match, he pointed out that he had a big name in mind that he would not say because he would get in trouble. Fans quickly assumed in the comments that he was hinting at AJ Lee:

"Oh, hm, there's a big one that I'm not gonna say because I'm gonna get in trouble," he said.

Former WWE Women's Champion believes AJ Lee will return at Royal Rumble

While giving her predictions for the Women's Royal Rumble on the Chairshot Sports podcast, former WWE Women's Champion Layla revealed that she believes AJ Lee will show up at this year's match.

Layla claimed Lee's return would shock everybody, predicting that the 37-year-old retired star would later be involved in a storyline with her husband, CM Punk:

"I think the surprise nostalgia entry will be AJ Lee. I'll put money on it. Because CM Punk is having such, like you said, a great time right now, why wouldn't he bring his wife? (...) I'll put money on it, guys. You guys can tweet me after this. (...) That's gonna be a big one. Those are my predictions but AJ Lee is gonna be the one that's gonna shock everybody and she's gonna end up with a great storyline with CM Punk after that. Let's see what happens," she said.

It will be interesting to see if the former Divas Champion will indeed make her long-awaited comeback this Saturday.

