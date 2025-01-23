Odds of AJ Lee returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble suggested by wrestling legend (Exclusive)

The return of AJ Lee to WWE has been highly speculated after her husband CM Punk made his comeback in late 2023. With the Royal Rumble looming and several returns anticipated, wrestling legend Bill Apter suggested what the odds for Lee's return are.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter previewed the 2025 Royal Rumble along with hosts Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III. Apter is expecting Charlotte Flair to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, while SP3 picked Becky Lynch, and Ucchino stated how he wants to see Iyo Sky win to set up a dream match against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

When talking about the possible return of legends in the Women's Royal Rumble match, AJ Lee was brought up and Bill Apter was asked whether he thinks she will return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Apter said he couldn't commit, but said there's a 50% chance it could happen:

"I hate to not commit, but it's a 50/50." (6:28-6:32)

AJ Lee could be heavily involved in the conclusion of the CM Punk-Seth Rollins feud, according to veteran

Wrestling veteran Hugo Savinovich believes that WWE could bring AJ Lee back to be an important part of the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins feud. He suggested a blockbuster match that would involve the two power couples of wrestling.

On an episode of Unskripted, Hugo Savinovich stated how he always hated that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch weren't paired together as villains. He further added that a mixed tag team match could be where the feud finally ends:

"That if you could, we already stated about Punk and AJ (Lee), and we use the same philosophy, and then you bring The Man in, and that forces AJ to come in, then you could have two matches and have that happen on the 2nd match's finish and have the trilogy end with a mixed couples." [7:43 onwards]

This would certainly be an interesting and unique way to end a feud between two high-profile superstars. With so many big names, especially the returning AJ Lee, would make one think that a massive stage like the two-night SummerSlam would be the best place to make it happen.

The question remains, how could WWE possibly extend the feud that long?

