WWE legend is returning for 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and it's going to shock everybody, predicts Layla

A WWE legend retired nearly a decade ago after leaving the company. Former Women's Champion Layla recently predicted the aforementioned star would return to compete in the Royal Rumble.

AJ Lee was one of WWE's top superstars for nearly four years following her promotion to the main roster in 2011. The 37-year-old held the Divas Championship three times before leaving the Stamford-based company in 2015 and retiring from wrestling. Although her husband, CM Punk, returned in 2023, the New Jersey native did not. Several superstars have recently been urging her to come out of retirement, including her close friend Bayley.

Speaking on Chairshot Sports, Layla predicted that Lee will finally make her comeback as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match:

"I think the surprise nostalgia entry will be AJ Lee. I'll put money on it. Because CM Punk is having such, like you said, a great time right now, why wouldn't he bring his wife? (...) I'll put money on it, guys. You guys can tweet me after this. (...) That's gonna be a big one. Those are my predictions but AJ Lee is gonna be the one that's gonna shock everybody and she's gonna end up with a great storyline with CM Punk after that. Let's see what happens," she said. [From 55:02 to 56:09]

The veteran added:

"She's coming back. She's coming back. It's the right time. If she's gonna do it, if it's any time, now's the right time for her to do it. It makes perfect sense." [From 57:15 to 57:25]

Layla teased returning to WWE after a decade of absence

Like AJ Lee, Layla left the Stamford-based company and retired from in-ring competition in 2015. However, she recently disclosed that she was open to returning to the squared circle.

In a recent tweet, the former Women's Champion recently seemingly teased participating in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble:

"I feel lucky at number 13💋," she wrote.

Layla and AJ Lee have shared the ring many times during their stints in WWE. It would be interesting to see if they would come face-to-face again this year at Royal Rumble.

