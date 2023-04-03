Current and former WWE stars divided after Cody Rhodes loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

The wrestling world is split following the conclusion of WrestleMania 39 Night Two, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A lot of current and former stars have reacted to the surprising outcome.

The gripping main event featured some intense action, as Reigns and Rhodes went blow-for-blow for over half an hour. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens got involved before Solo Sikoa turned the tide and helped The Tribal Chief win.

With many expecting Cody to win, reactions have poured in from fans and wrestlers alike. Former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee) tweeted her disappointment, while a few current stars had mixed reactions. Xavier Woods expressed surprise, while Cedric Alexander called Roman Reigns "the GOAT."

WWE producer Adam Pearce thanked both stars for their incredible match as WrestleMania 39 came to a close. A few other former names reacted to Reigns' victory as well, including The Iron Sheik.

Check out the reactions below:

A few names from AEW were not happy at Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 loss, too. This includes Amanda Huber, the late Mr. Brodie Lee's wife, who is close friends with The American Nightmare thanks to his connection with Brodie Jr.

Check them out below:

Amanda @MandaLHuber That was the wrong call. That was the wrong call.

It will be interesting to see where Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes go from here. The latter likely won't stay down for long and could earn another shot at the world title pretty soon. WWE needs to ensure he remains a main-eventer.

Should Cody Rhodes have beaten Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

