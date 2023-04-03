After an epic Night One of WrestleMania 39, WWE cooled down a bit. But despite some questionable booking decisions, Night Two featured many major matches and moments that made this weekend one of the greatest in the company's recent history.

While not as consistent as Saturday, tonight's show also peaked at a high level. But what was the best? Let's take a look at every match at WrestleMania 39 Night Two, grade them, and rank them from worst to best!

#7. The Miz vs. Shane McMahon/Snoop Dogg

This was one of the weirdest matches in WWE history. Shane McMahon came out to face WrestleMania 39 host The Miz before he tore his quad following a leapfrog just seconds into the match. As the Chairman's son was helped out of the ring, WWE had to improvise.

This is where Snoop Dogg came in. Already ringside, the legendary rapper punched The Miz and hit the People's Elbow before pinning him. An underwhelming return, an instant injury, and a 51-year-old celebrity pinning a full-time star? There can only be one grade!

Grade: F

#6. Women's WrestleMania 39 Showcase Match

WWE showcased the women at WrestleMania 39.

Most of the women in this match worked hard. Most, since Ronda Rousey only tagged in at the very end of it. Nevertheless, this fatal four-way tag team match featured some fun spots. Liv Morgan was particularly impressive, as was her partner Raquel Rodriguez.

The two combined for some excellent tandem offense. The likes of Shotzi and Chelsea Green flew around, too, before the MMA horsewomen stole the victory.

It was a lackluster finish to a decent contest, designed by WWE to put Rousey and Shayna Baszler over without doing too much.

Grade: C

#5. Omos vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE started Night Two of WrestleMania 39 with a relatively short match, as it did last night. Omos and Brock Lesnar had a decent enough showing, with The Nigerian Giant initially dominating proceedings.

The Beast Incarnate definitely put over Omos and his potent offense before mounting a comeback. Lesnar hit a few German suplexes before hitting the seven-foot star with a massive F5 for the win.

This was good for what it was, especially considering the low expectations heading into WrestleMania 39.

Grade: B-

#4. Edge vs. 'Demon' Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell Match

The Demon lost at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge finally ended his feud with The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 39, defeating The Demon inside Hell in a Cell. Both stars went at it hard, leading to Finn Balor getting busted open when a ladder was thrown in his face. The match had to be halted for a bit, which didn't help things.

Despite that, he and Edge did pretty well. Some of the spots were brutal. Balor crashed through a table after attempting a Coup de Grace from an elevated platform. The Rated-R Superstar eventually won with a con-chair-to.

The Demon losing again was a questionable choice, although it didn't take away too much from the match. Both stars were great when they were the only focus.

Grade: A-

#3. Asuka vs. Bianca Belair - WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka came close at WrestleMania 39.

Following Bianca Belair's grand entrance with the Divas of Compton, she and Asuka put on a great match. They delivered in the ring where WWE couldn't during the build to WrestleMania 39, although a better story would have helped things here.

The EST of WWE displayed incredible power as she suplexed her challenger outside the ring. However, it was a real struggle before Belair eventually outlasted Asuka. The drama was high toward the end, which is what one would want from a match between two excellent performers.

Grade: A-

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The main event of WrestleMania 39 felt exactly like that. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns executed one hell of a contest that got better and better throughout its 35-minute duration.

WWE's two biggest stars hit big moves early but steadied themselves as the contest went on. Mid-air powerbombs and back body drops through the announce table, and regular signature moves followed. The American Nightmare kicked out of many Superman punches and spears, while The Tribal Chief survived a Cross Rhodes.

The Usos interfered when the referee was down, only for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to show up and even the odds. The stars of WrestleMania 39 Night One even hit their finishers on Roman Reigns, after which it seemed inevitable that Cody Rhodes would win. Or so we thought.

Solo Sikoa, who had previously been ejected from ringside, attacked the challenger while Paul Heyman distracted the ref. This allowed Reigns to hit one final spear to win. The match was near perfect, but what a massive missed opportunity this was.

WrestleMania 39 was the perfect time for WWE to book The Tribal Chief to lose, with The American Nightmare red hot. It should have been his moment. However, with that being said, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes was still one of the best matches all weekend.

Grade: A+

#1. Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus - WWE Intercontinental Championship

WrestleMania 39 Sunday featured the banger to end all bangers. This wasn't a match; it was a war. The triple threat between WWE's best European wrestlers truly delivered.

It was every bit as brutal and hard-hitting as promised. We were deep in Chop City. The match got better over time as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre laid hard shots at each other and Gunther. The Celtic Warrior hit 25 Beats of the Bodhran on his best friend, who simply collapsed on the apron.

The Scottish Warrior did come back with some big moves, including an astonishing dive. However, following a Brogue Kick on McIntyre, Gunther powerbombed both "Banger Bros" to retain the Intercontinental Championship—the best match of its genre: big meaty men slapping meat. Big E is proud!

Grade: A+

