Night 2 of WrestleMania 39: What happened to Finn Balor during Hell in a Cell match?

Finn Balor competed in a long-awaited Hell in a Cell match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 against Edge. The exciting match was later put on pause after medical officials checked on The Demon after he needed some medical attention.

The Demon's return to The Grandest Stage of Them All is one that many fans anticipated, even the entrance alone for both stars got a lot of people talking. The match quickly began as chairs, kendo sticks, tables, and more immediately joined the bout.

The Hell in a Cell match at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 was then put on pause after Finn Balor was busted open. The Rated-R Superstar threw a ladder in the direction of his opponent, who got hit right in the face. Medical officials entered the structure to check on the bleeding superstar.

Despite the setback, The Judgment Day member got back on his feet to continue the action. He even performed a spot where he climbed up the cage and delivered a Coup de Grâce, but Edge removed himself from the table just in time. The Hall of Famer gained the momentum he needed to finish the match as the victor, seemingly closing his rivalry against Balor on top.

Finn Balor's Hell in a Cell match wasn't the only medical emergency that was seen on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

It's expected that unexpected moments are always in line for WrestleMania 39, whether that may be impromptu matches or even surprise appearances. Unfortunately, these unexpected moments could also not have the most positive outcome.

In a segment before Finn Balor's Hell in a Cell match against Edge, WrestleMania 39 host The Miz was once again joined by Snoop Dogg. Last night, The A-Lister was caught off guard by an impromptu match against Pat McAfee, who took home the victory. Due to these results, The Miz wasn't in the best mood, especially with the rapper who let the match with Pat happen.

Unfazed by what the RAW star said, Snoop then welcomed back Shane McMahon. The returning star was quickly put in a match against The Miz, starting on a high note. Unfortunately, the action was cut short after McMahon seemingly twisted his knee. Snoop then took Shane's place, the rapper paid homage to The Rock after using The People's Elbow to gain victory.

The events of Shane McMahon's return and Finn Balor's Hell in a Cell match proved that despite a well-planned show, some unexpected moments could still occur.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes