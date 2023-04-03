Who won at WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2? Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 has big shoes to fill after the exciting events of Night 1, as new champions were crowned, impromptu matches, and surprise winners occurred. It would be interesting to see what the upcoming action at the SoFi Stadium holds now.

The two giants Brock Lesnar and Omos will open the Sunday card. The Beast Incarnate and The Nigerian Giant have squared off only a few times leading up to their bout, with the latter mainly getting the upper hand. It would be interesting to see if he can continue the momentum until tonight.

Another tag team showcase bout is set to occur but in the women's division. Superstars competing are Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. It would be seen which stars will be crowned the winners this time around.

Edge will also be in action against Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell, but it won't be just any simple Balor as The Demon King is set for a return. It would be interesting to see who comes out as the winner after months of feuding.

Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple-threat match. The match is one that many fans are anticipating. It remains to be seen if WrestleMania 39 will crown a new winner of the IC title, or if it will remain under The Ring General.

Bianca Belair is also in line to put up the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka. On WrestleMania 39 Saturday, the crowned SmackDown Women's Champion was Rhea Ripley. For now, it looks like The EST of WWE is going to do her best to not have the same ending as Charlotte Flair.

Finally, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes. Tonight on WrestleMania 39 Sunday, it will be seen if The Tribal Chief will continue his dominant reign, or if The American Nightmare will finally get to finish his story.

Winners of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos: Brock Lesnar defeated Omos.

