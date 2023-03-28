Fans react to 'The Demon King' Finn Balor’s return for WWE WrestleMania 39

With WWE WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, Finn Balor appeared on the latest episode of RAW to accept Edge’s request. He revealed that he would bring back "The Demon King" at The Show of Shows to face The Rated-R Superstar over the weekend.

Balor and Edge will compete in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. The inaugural Universal Champion is ready to revert to his dark side and bring back his "demons" to take on his opponent at the show.

The leader of Judgment Day made his intentions clear during a pre-recorded video package on RAW. The segment concluded with a lightning bolt and an image of Finn Balor’s Demon persona.

Following the confirmation, WWE’s official Twitter handle revealed a brand new graphic for the match at The Show of Shows.

The updated graphic shows Finn Balor in his Demon King get-up, and fans seem thrilled at the prospect of seeing The Demon King and Brood Edge in Hell in a Cell match.

Check out the fan reactions below:

🇵🇦 Blitz 🇵🇦 @Blitzin101



Just shows how STACKED the card is for this weekend! @WWE This match can easily be a Main Event in any other ppv.Just shows how STACKED the card is for this weekend! @WWE This match can easily be a Main Event in any other ppv.Just shows how STACKED the card is for this weekend!

Some fans opined that WWE should have kept Balor’s return to his alter ego a surprise.

+Jahrel L. Robinson @Pastor_JRob @WWE Love it. But I almost feel like “the demon” should have been a surprise. Pop would’ve been crazy. @WWE Love it. But I almost feel like “the demon” should have been a surprise. Pop would’ve been crazy.

Devin @chargersreek01 @WWE Could’ve saved it for mania even tho we all knew it was happing @WWE Could’ve saved it for mania even tho we all knew it was happing

A few fans also want Finn Balor to paint himself purple, which is the color of his faction Judgment Day.

Brandy Burris @MrsBurris12 @WWE YES!!!! I'm so happy about this. He just better be purple and he better be just as cocky as he is now on TV!!!! @WWE YES!!!! I'm so happy about this. He just better be purple and he better be just as cocky as he is now on TV!!!!

TayTTG @AlfordTayshawn @WWE Please be a purple demon king @WWE Please be a purple demon king

It’s also interesting to note that this will be the first time that "The Demon King" will be a heel. Fans are used to seeing Balor play the babyface as his alter ego.

Ruan Antunes @ruan_antunes7 @WWE And the best part is this is the first time The Demon will be a Heel. Should be very interesting @WWE And the best part is this is the first time The Demon will be a Heel. Should be very interesting

The Hell in a Cell match between the two superstars will probably be one of the best matches of the show. The build-up to the contest has been great, and it’s only a matter of time before one of them bags a final win and moves on in their career.

Finn Balor hasn’t been been “The Demon King” since WWE Extreme Rules 2021

The last time Finn Balor donned “The Demon King” persona was during WWE Extreme Rules 2021. He took on Roman Reigns but failed to put down The Tribal Chief.

After his first loss as his alter ego, the inaugural Universal Champion stopped using the character. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg explained why Finn Balor might be wary of bringing The Demon King back.

"Look, I think one of the problems that arose is, can you beat The Demon? I think there are booking speedbumps in The Demon. If he's always The Demon, 'can he lose' is a legitimate question. And I guess he can if he's not supernatural. I think like Undertaker lost; it was horrible," said Road Dogg.

The alter ego character comes with a lot of baggage, and that could be one of the many reasons why the creative team avoids bringing it back. However, a stage as big as WWE WrestleMania 39 calls for the return of the global juggernaut.

Are you excited to see Balor vs. Edge? Sound off in the comments section below.

