[WATCH] "I don't give a sh*t" - Top WWE star storms out of interview ahead of his huge match at WrestleMania 39

Ahead of their huge triple threat match at WrestleMania 39, top WWE star Sheamus has continued to make things more and more personal between him and Drew McIntyre.

Despite having been close friends for more than 20 years, Sheamus and Drew have had their fair share of issues as of late. Both are pursuing Gunther's Intercontinental Championship heading into The Show of Shows.

Speaking to BT Sport, The Celtic Warrior warned McIntyre that their friendship is out of the window this Sunday at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He later stormed out of the interview, as seen in the video below.

"Here’s the thing, mate, I don’t give a sh*t if you’re my brother, I don’t care about the last 20 years. All you gotta know is, is that if you’re in my way, I will take you out.” (From 10:21 to 10:30)

Fans of Sheamus know how much the upcoming triple threat match means to him, with Gunther's Intercontinental Championship being the only major title he has never won in WWE.

Cody Rhodes believes Sheamus had the best match in WWE last year

Last year, the Irishman reminded fans why he is a former world champion and Royal Rumble winner. He and Gunther stole the show at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

The wrestling veteran received more praise for the aforementioned match earlier this week. Cody Rhodes stated on Sheamus' YouTube series Celtic Warrior Workouts that he and Gunther had the best bout of 2022.

"I do know there was a big discussion over Gunther vs. Sheamus and me and Seth [Rollins]. Listen, I’ll tell you right here, the better match was their match. I’ll tell you right here, you heard it here." [2:55 - 3:20] (H/T Sportskeeda)

In what was a stellar year for World Wrestling Entertainment, most fans seemed to agree that Sheamus vs. Gunther and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell were the best bouts of 2022.

