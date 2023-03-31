Cody Rhodes gives a surprising pick for his 2022 WWE match of the year

Top WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has shared his pick for the 2022 match of the year, with the 37-year-old picking the showdown between Gunther and Sheamus as the standout contest.

A major debate amongst WWE fans at the end of last year was whether Gunther and Sheamus' Intercontinental title match at Clash at the Castle or Cody vs. Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell was the best match of 2022.

Speaking to Sheamus on his YouTube show Celtic Warrior Workouts, Cody Rhodes looked to settle the argument by picking the showdown between the Irishman and the Austrian star.

“I do know there was a big discussion over Gunther vs. Sheamus and me and Seth (Rollins). Listen, I’ll tell you right here, the better match was their match. I’ll tell you right here, you heard it here." [2:55 - 3:20]

Sheamus and Gunther will once again clash for the Intercontinental title this weekend at WrestleMania, however, their encounter will now be a triple-threat match, with Drew McIntyre now a part of the hotly anticipated title bout.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes had the best match of 2022

Although The American Nightmare picked Gunther vs. Sheamus as the best contest of last year, many feel that his emotional showdown against Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell stood out among the rest.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page explained why Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was his match of the year.

"My personal favorite would be that Hell in a Cell Match of the three because when Cody came out [and] took his jacket off and you see that muscle, you could feel everyone go (...) 'what!' And then in your mind, you're thinking, 'is that makeup?' Because it was so over the top. For Seth and Cody to have pulled that match throughout (...) I was just interviewing Cody just the other day. Sat down to catch up, we had a workout together; we talked about it. He was in so much pain but was jacked to be there. Seth and Cody at Hell in a Cell is my personal favorite," said DDP. [12:54 - 14:05] (H/T Sportskeeda)

One major aspect that made their match at Hell In A Cell even more incredible was the fact that Cody Rhodes wrestled the entire contest with a horrific pectoral injury, an ailment that would keep him out of action for the next seven months.

What was the best match in WWE last year? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

