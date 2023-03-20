"My personal favorite" - WWE veteran picks Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' Hell in a Cell match as the best of 2022 (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page has picked Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' Hell in a Cell bout as the "Match of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The American Nightmare made his stunning WWE return at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated The Visionary. However, the two weren't done here, as the feud continued for a couple of more months. When Cody and Rollins stepped inside Hell in a Cell, the former showcased his torn pectoral muscle.

The sight left fans shocked and wondering if the 37-year-old could compete. Despite the injury, Cody Rhodes not only wrestled but also defeated Seth Rollins in one of the greatest WWE matches in recent memory.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP named the Hell in a Cell contest as 2022's "Match of the Year." He detailed that the arena went completely silent when Cody Rhodes removed his jacket to reveal his injury. The WCW legend praised both performers for stealing the show even though the circumstances heading into the event were far from ideal.

"My personal favorite would be that Hell in a Cell Match of the three because when Cody came out [and] took his jacket off and you see that muscle, you could feel everyone go (...) 'what!' And then in your mind, you're thinking, 'is that makeup?' Because it was so over the top. For Seth and Cody to have pulled that match throughout (...) I was just interviewing Cody just the other day. Sat down to catch up, we had a workout together; we talked about it. He was in so much pain but was jacked to be there. Seth and Cody at Hell in a Cell is my personal favorite," said DDP. (12:54 - 14:05)

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes comments on competing in the Hell in a Cell Match

A few weeks ago, The American Nightmare appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, IMPAULSIVE, where he opened up about his Hell in a Cell Match with Rollins. Cody Rhodes explained that despite whatever he was going through, he wanted to participate in the bout since fans were beyond excited to watch it.

"I mean, it made me feel like, the pay-per-view that we were going through, Hell in a Cell. You're supposed to be like, 'Oh, I've been in the end zone before', I haven't, right? I've been close but I'm going to Hell in a Cell, the poster's this giant photo of me, it's the most peacock, new subs for this PLE, this premium live event, they all want to see this Hell in a Cell Match with Seth and I. In the arena, it's just my face on the chairs and what I thought was, maybe I don't have it, maybe I don't have what John [Cena] has, you know," said Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is now gearing up to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

