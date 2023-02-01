"Maybe I don't have what John has" - Cody Rhodes reveals why he wrestled Seth Rollins with a major injury at Hell in a Cell

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has detailed the reason behind his wrestling Seth Rollins with a major injury at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania, Rhodes has been on a roll. The former AEW TNT Champion emerged as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at the Show of Shows and went on to have three matches with The Visionary. The third match in the trilogy came at Hell in a Cell, where The American Nightmare fought with a torn pectoral muscle to emerge victorious.

Speaking in an interview with Logan Paul and his crew on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, The American Nightmare briefly brought up John Cena, who has previously recovered quite quickly from some of the worst injuries.

Cody Rhodes mentioned that he was fully determined to step into the ring against Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

"I mean, it [the injury] made me feel like, the pay-per-view that we were going through, Hell in a Cell. You're supposed to be like, 'Oh, I've been in the end zone before', I haven't, right? I've been close but I'm going to Hell in a Cell, the poster's this giant photo of me, it's the most peacock, new subs for this PLE, this premium live event, they all want to see this Hell in a Cell Match with Seth and I. In the arena, it's just my face on the chairs and what I thought was, maybe I don't have it, maybe I don't have what John has, you know."

He further added that the 16-time world champion is his role model and that he refused to give up.

"Cena because he was my role model when I was here, maybe I don't, maybe there's a reason it didn't happen. And that's why I was so adamant about, we're not going to do some stupid thing backstage. No knocking that, you should never wrestle injured but I wasn't going to have it any other way," said Rhodes. [48:28-49:22]

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 39.

The match was confirmed on this week's RAW after Cody Rhodes laid out the challenge to The Tribal Chief, who successfully retained his titles against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

On RAW, Rhodes stated that in 62 days, he would be the one to dethrone Reigns and become the new Head of the Table.

This comes after Rhodes won the 30-man Royal Rumble Match after entering at number 30 and going toe-to-toe with Gunther during the closing stages of the match. The former AEW star dumped the current Intercontinental Champion over the top rope for the win.

It remains to be seen whether Rhodes will emerge as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the end of WrestleMania.

