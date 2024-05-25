Current and former WWE stars react to former champion's vow to get revenge on Rhea Ripley at King and Queen of the Ring

A former WWE champion has vowed to get revenge on Rhea Ripley at King of the Ring 2024. Current and former WWE stars have reacted to it on social media.

Last year, Liv Morgan was put on the shelf by Rhea Ripley who injured her arm in a brutal manner. She was out of action for several months. When she returned, she vowed to get revenge against Ripley in what she termed the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. Her goal was to win the Women's World Champion. After failing to get into the title picture at WrestleMania 40, she attacked Ripley backstage on RAW, seemingly injuring the champion.

As a result of this assault, Ripley was forced to relinquish her title and Becky Lynch won a battle royal to become the new Women's World Champion. However, Morgan wasn't happy and challenged Lynch for the title at the King and Queen of the Ring event.

Liv Morgan recently took to Instagram and vowed to get her revenge on Mami by winning the Women's World Title.

"Tomorrow is for me. Tomorrow is for my revenge. Tomorrow I finally beat Becky Lynch. Tomorrow I take what Rhea Ripley loves most. Tomorrow is for my redemption. Tomorrow I become your new Women’s World Champion. Cry about it."

Seeing the post, Nikkita Lyons from NXT and the late great Bray Wyatt's wife, Jojo Offerman, had positive reactions to Morgan's post. Check out their reactions below:

Liv Morgan discusses her bond with Rhea Ripley

A couple of years ago, Liv Morgan formed a successful tag team with Rhea Ripley. They worked well together and were able to get over but the tag team ended when Rhea betrayed Liv.

Speaking on WWE Break It Down, Liv Morgan opened up about the bond she shared with her former tag team partner.

"In those days, I really, really, really enjoyed my partnership with Rhea. I think it was unique and special and we knew each other very, very, very, very well, and we just had a special bond that was between her and I, that is no more," said Liv Morgan. [6:12 – 6:26]

It remains to be seen if Morgan will be able to complete her revenge tour by winning the Women's World Championship on May 25.

