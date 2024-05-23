Liv Morgan breaks character to discuss real-life bond with WWE rival

Liv Morgan has feuded with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley in recent weeks on RAW. In a new WWE video, the former Money in the Bank winner shared positive memories of her short-lived alliance with Ripley.

Morgan and Ripley formed the Liv 4 Brutality tag team in 2022. The highlight of their partnership came at WrestleMania 38 when they competed in a Fatal Four-way Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on WWE Break It Down, Morgan broke character as she reflected on her days teaming up with Ripley. She talked about how they knew each other well and got along famously, though they don't seem to share that same bond anymore.

"In those days, I really, really, really enjoyed my partnership with Rhea. I think it was unique and special and we knew each other very, very, very, very well, and we just had a special bond that was between her and I, that is no more," said Liv Morgan. [6:12 – 6:26]

Morgan attacked Ripley on the April 8 episode of RAW, legitimately injuring her on-screen rival's shoulder in the process. As a result, the Judgment Day member was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship and go on a hiatus.

Liv Morgan's WrestleMania 38 gear problem

Naomi & Sasha Banks defeated Carmella & Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 38.

While Ripley dressed as the superhero Batman for the event, Morgan had to rush to find an outfit resembling Catwoman on the day of the show:

"This was like a play on Catwoman. This was not what it was supposed to be, but we had to pivot and move on. We made sure that we were WrestleMania-ready. It ended up working out and all was well, and no one even noticed. They thought that Rhea and I were just Batman and Catwoman," Morgan recalled. [5:58 – 6:11]

In the same interview, Liv Morgan said she once got in trouble backstage due to her choice of ring gear at a 2023 WWE event.

