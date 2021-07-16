Current and former WWE Superstars react to Vince McMahon's emotional message about fans coming back

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted an emotional video about the return of live fans. Several current and former Superstars have reacted to it with the utmost excitement.

Following this week's episode of RAW, the 'Pandemic Era' has come to an end. WWE maintained its weekly shows and provided quite a few memorable moments despite the lack of a live crowd. However, this Friday's episode of SmackDown will mark the permanent return of fans to arenas.

WWE SmackDown will feature live fans in an arena after over 16 months away

Vince McMahon's message to the fans was straight to the point. This was accompanied by a video that showcased some of the greatest crowd moments in WWE history, ending with a "Welcome Back" to the fans.

"For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw"

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

As SmackDown looms closer, the world is getting increasingly excited for a return to normalcy, at least within WWE. It will be the first weekly WWE show to have a full crowd since the March 9th episode of RAW last year.

Since then, the company has constantly adapted its programming. The shows were initially shifted to the Performance Center, with WrestleMania 36 being the first pay-per-view to take place there. By SummerSlam, WWE built and moved to the ThunderDome.

The LED-filled setting was the home of RAW, SmackDown, and WWE pay-per-views for close to eleven months. WrestleMania 37 did take place in front of fans at Raymond James Stadium, but it was a one-off.

This weekend represents the true return to packed arenas and is a welcome change for everybody, especially the WWE Superstars.

Many have reacted to the impending return of fans, unable to contain their excitement. A few WWE legends and Hall of Famers have also commented on the same. Among them is John Cena, who may return to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Here is what they had to say:

Cliche, but there's nothing like the roar of the crowd. Every bump, every bruise, every cheer, every boo, it gives us as WWE Superstars life. A new era starts here https://t.co/3P9Oves5K3 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 15, 2021

I’m so happy and excited for the @WWE Superstars and of course the BIGGEST superstar IN the #WWE… the @WWEUniverse! I’ll be watching very closely! https://t.co/qtFptLB0Bi — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 15, 2021

THIS IS AWESOME!!



Can’t wait for this weekend 😭🙏🏻 Woooo!!! WE #WWEisback are BACK!! 👸🏼 https://t.co/MvNsI3D3OX — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 15, 2021

What makes us truly us! Can’t wait to watch and feel the WWE Universe and Bella Army’s excitement and energy!! Let’s goooo!!! 👏🏼✨🙌🏼 https://t.co/YtRG3JuZww — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 15, 2021

This is going to be a special weekend. https://t.co/Bt9d9KLrug — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 15, 2021

As a child,

I remember seeing @wwe Live with my family.

The competitors in the ring surrounded by the massive crowds, the lights, the music, the moments...



•The Energy•



It stays with you forever,

As it did for me.



Welcome back Universe. #ThenNowForever https://t.co/g7fuOESqiv — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 15, 2021

I think back to the last time I competed in front of a live audience, it was a vastly different landscape and I have been extremely patient and hopeful for the opportunity again. It's like nothing else! https://t.co/PxyuqaQ0fh — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 15, 2021

Eeeeek!!! So so so excited to see tbe @WWEUniverse!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/xeesGpAGVv — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 15, 2021

Howl with me! This Friday is going to be a rush for me! Cant wait to feel your energy HOUSTON! I LOVE TEXAS and I will be full of brisket for #smackdown @WWE https://t.co/KNDSmHhLLO — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) July 15, 2021

After such a long lockdown and so much uncertainty-it's awesome to see @WWE back home with the #WWEUniverse https://t.co/OgxJRbKLS0 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 15, 2021

So excited to have the @WWE Universe back. Your cheers fuel us, your jeers inspire us, and most of all your presence humbles us. Thank you so much for your passion and your patience. Now let’s do this🔥 https://t.co/euZbEOrcAO — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 15, 2021

Can’t wait! So excited for this weekend👊👊👊 https://t.co/e7vRbXEtkG — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 15, 2021

Up up and away!!!!!!!

🦸‍♀️⚡️🦋🦸‍♀️⚡️🦋



🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉



Can’t wait to see you all. 💙💛💙💛



The NikkiMobile broke down on the way to Texas but roadside assistance were super in their help! 🚙🚙#MITB #WWERaw #Smackdown @WWE https://t.co/DxJKRzAqe7 — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 15, 2021

Can’t wait to see all of you and scream with you! Let’s do this. I wanna hear you louder than ever before. https://t.co/AykzhauLDP — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 15, 2021

