Current and former WWE Superstars react to Vince McMahon's emotional message about fans coming back

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted an emotional video about the return of live fans. Several current and former Superstars have reacted to it with the utmost excitement.
Following this week's episode of RAW, the 'Pandemic Era' has come to an end. WWE maintained its weekly shows and provided quite a few memorable moments despite the lack of a live crowd. However, this Friday's episode of SmackDown will mark the permanent return of fans to arenas.
WWE SmackDown will feature live fans in an arena after over 16 months away
Vince McMahon's message to the fans was straight to the point. This was accompanied by a video that showcased some of the greatest crowd moments in WWE history, ending with a "Welcome Back" to the fans.
"For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw"
As SmackDown looms closer, the world is getting increasingly excited for a return to normalcy, at least within WWE. It will be the first weekly WWE show to have a full crowd since the March 9th episode of RAW last year.
Since then, the company has constantly adapted its programming. The shows were initially shifted to the Performance Center, with WrestleMania 36 being the first pay-per-view to take place there. By SummerSlam, WWE built and moved to the ThunderDome.
The LED-filled setting was the home of RAW, SmackDown, and WWE pay-per-views for close to eleven months. WrestleMania 37 did take place in front of fans at Raymond James Stadium, but it was a one-off.
This weekend represents the true return to packed arenas and is a welcome change for everybody, especially the WWE Superstars.
Many have reacted to the impending return of fans, unable to contain their excitement. A few WWE legends and Hall of Famers have also commented on the same. Among them is John Cena, who may return to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.
Here is what they had to say:
