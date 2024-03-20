Current major WWE Superstar is a "copy of The Rock," according to veteran

The Rock’s blockbuster return has spiced up SmackDown to a great degree. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran believes that a top WWE Superstar is a copy of The Great One. That would be Dave Meltzer.

LA Knight has been trying to win his first title in WWE for some time. He reached the top of SmackDown, where he had a short feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Megastar has now been pushed into a rivalry with AJ Styles heading into WrestleMania XL. However, the spotlight has been taken by The Rock on SmackDown, who has been working with The Bloodline for nearly two months.

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, Dave Meltzer noted that LA Knight was very popular. However, he stated that The Rock’s return shows everyone that he was a copy of The Great One:

"LA Knight is obviously very popular, but when he came out and did this promo, all I could think of is like, man, you're a freakin' copy of The Rock, and after seeing the real one…”

Meltzer added that The Rock’s absence allowed Knight to grow in his current role. However, The Brahma Bull's return has exposed the flaws in the Megastar’s gimmick.

"When Rock wasn't there, it was like, he (LA Knight) was great and the people were going nu*s, and they still were reacting well to him, but it really felt… it just felt, watching this LA Knight promo, to me, completely different from a month ago or two months ago when Rock wasn't around, and he's doing this stuff and he was like the hot thing. And now, he's not the hot thing and you've got the real Dwayne Johnson doing the promo and then this guy's trying to do the same type of promo," Dave Meltzer said.

Meltzer continued by saying that Knight was great at doing his promos and had a great style. However, The Rock’s return had turned things around for him on SmackDown. That does not mean that LA Knight should change anything about himself going forward.

Many people do not think that the former Million Dollar Champion has ripped off the WWE legend’s gimmick. The Megastar has his charisma and continues to build his fanbase with some great promos and matches.

Cody Rhodes could get a singles match against The Rock, according to former WWE champion

Jeff Jarrett knows a thing or two about how WWE goes about its bookings. On a recent episode of his My World podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion noted that Cody Rhodes could get a singles match against The Rock after WrestleMania XL.

Jarrett noted that the pattern was there to book a match between the duo. However, many factors could come into play when the decision is finalized for a contest between them.

"Will we see Rock versus Cody at some point? Again, creative is subjective, and you have to factor in all the obvious. Rock's schedule, injuries... there's so many things to factor in. But I mean, the short answer is, absolutely, you will [laughs]. I think the short answer is absolutely," Jeff Jarrett said.

Fans will have to wait and see whether The Great One will hang around for a few more matches and eventually face Cody Rhodes. His involvement in WrestleMania XL will likely answer that question.

