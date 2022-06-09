"I would have taken a shot" - Current male WWE RAW star has his sights set on Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Ciampa would love to compete against Becky Lynch if the latter ever wins the 24/7 championship.

In one of the most surprising events of the year, Big Time Becks competed for the 24/7 title against Dana Brooke on RAW. However, things refused to turn around for Lynch as Asuka made her presence felt in the match, helping Brooke pick up one of the biggest wins of her career.

Speaking about the former RAW Women's Champion's downfall on the latest episode of The Bump, Ciampa stated that he was hoping to see her lift the 24/7 title. The Blackheart added that he would have used that opportunity to get a win over Big Time Becks.

"I was hoping to see her win the 24/7 title because then I would have taken a shot at Becky." (from 1:01:11 to 1:01:15)

Becky Lynch has been on a downward spiral lately

Becky Lynch's slump continued on Monday Night RAW this week. The former NXT star lost the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38 to Bianca Belair. Things went from bad to worse at Hell in a Cell as Bianca Belair threw her out of the ring to retain her title right when the former was on the cusp of victory.

Big Time Becks' attempt to turn things around on RAW was also sabotaged by Asuka, who has vowed to prevent her comeback. Although the two former champions have faced off against each other twice on the red brand, the feud between them is far from over.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, WWE is also planning to pitch Lynch against Bianca Belair once again. The rumored match could take place at SummerSlam this year:

“I would figure that’s SummerSlam [Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair]. It was very clear that they were holding that match off for a while. I don’t think they’re going to wait for Mania because they don’t have the depth, probably, to wait til Mania. But, I figure they’ll wait to SummerSlam for that and that’s why they didn’t do it here."

Becky Lynch was booked as an unstoppable force last year and her recent downfall has only made things more interesting for her storyline. It'll be interesting to see how long WWE will take to insert her into the title picture again.

