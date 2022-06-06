WWE's reported plans for Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is one of WWE's top superstars right now, and the company reportedly already has major plans for her at this year's SummerSlam.

Becky lost her RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Last night, she competed in a triple threat match for the title, also involving Asuka, but couldn't win it.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is holding off for the big one-on-one rematch between Lynch and Belair, and it might happen at this year's SummerSlam:

“I would figure that’s SummerSlam [Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair]. It was very clear that they were holding that match off for a while. I don’t think they’re going to wait for Mania because they don’t have the depth, probably, to wait til Mania. But, I figure they’ll wait to SummerSlam for that and that’s why they didn’t do it here."

Meltzer further added that Lynch was initially not planning to compete against Belair at Hell in a Cell. But WWE then had to change its plans:

"Really, they didn’t even want Becky in the match here. It was just one of those things where, and I was a little bit surprised, because I figured, eh, just go with a singles match with Asuka, but for whatever reason, they decided instead to go with a three way.”

Becky Lynch squashed Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2021

After a long hiatus from WWE, during which she gave birth to her first child, Becky Lynch returned at last year's SummerSlam. Fans were thrilled to see her back.

However, what shocked everyone was Lynch challenging the then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for an impromptu title match and squashing her in merely 26 seconds to win the title.

Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports Becky Lynch winning in 26 seconds in a squash match over Bianca Belair is disrespectful and honestly there’s no winner him because Becky looks bad winning this way too #SummerSlam Becky Lynch winning in 26 seconds in a squash match over Bianca Belair is disrespectful and honestly there’s no winner him because Becky looks bad winning this way too #SummerSlam https://t.co/Ja0KCfaaL2

Big Time Becks held on to the title, defeating several top stars on the roster. At WrestleMania 38, her reign ended at the hands of Bianca Belair, who took revenge for her embarrassing loss at SummerSlam.

