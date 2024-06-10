Current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez gets a bold reply from Jordynne Grace post their bout 

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace sent a bold message after her bout against Roxanne Perez. The two stars faced each other at WWE NXT Battleground, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Perez defended her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace in an intense and action-packed match. It was a neck-to-neck competition, and Grace came up with her signature moves and gave Roxanne Perez a tough time. Tatum Paxley and Dana Brooke (aka Ash by Elegance) intervened in the bout, but Grace continued the momentum by knocking both of them out. In the end, Perez sustained her dominance by hitting Grace with the Pop Rox to secure the victory and retain her NXT Women's Championship.

Post-match, Jordynne took to her X/Twitter account to share a message with the WWE Universe and her rival, Perez. She wrote how this match did not turn out to be her moment of victory but she will soon clinch it one day.

"It wasn’t my time. But it will be one day."

Checkout Jordynne Grace's Twitter post below:

Roxanne Perez shared a valuable piece of advice received from CM Punk

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez reflected on a valuable piece of advice received from CM Punk.

Opening up in an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Perez asserted that she received important advice from The Second City Saint. She expressed how Punk mentored her and told her that Twitter hate and love are trivial and that she should focus on her craft.

"I'm like, I'm scrolling on Twitter, and he like leans back, and he sees what I'm doing on my phone, and he goes, 'Stop looking at that. Stop looking at that. It doesn't matter what they say. It doesn't matter if they love you. It doesn't matter if they hate you. You keep on going out there and doing what you do and proving to everyone why you are in this. You are in the spot that you are in.'"

Perez also added that it was a realization and a cue to lead her down the right path in her wrestling career.

The WWE Universe will undoubtedly be excited to see Roxanne Perez reaching new milestones in the coming months.

