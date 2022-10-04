Current RAW star could be the next Bray Wyatt and suffer the same unfortunate fate in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels that Dexter Lumis is also heading in the same direction as Bray Wyatt in WWE as he criticized the company's booking inconsistencies and revealed how they were negatively affecting the talent.

Lumis has been involved in an angle with The Miz since returning to RAW in August. While the former NXT star's mysterious character has piqued the main roster fans' interest, Vince Russo believes that the writers have thus far let the superstar down with their decisions.

Russo compared Lumis to Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker and said that the RAW Superstar possessed a unique gimmick that didn't necessarily fit the 'real world.' The former WWE writer noted that the creative team wasn't great at having mystical characters interact with regular performers during storylines and added that Lumis was also facing the same issue.

Here's what Russo explained on Legion of RAW:

"Chris, what very similar type of character did they not know what to do about until he died on the vine? Bray Wyatt! This is very similar to that," said Russo. "When they have that kind of a character, Like, when they have an Undertaker character, they don't know how to do Undertaker meets the real world, and for it to make sense, they don't know how to do that." [28:05 - 28:41]

Vince even accused officials of living in a bubble and not being in touch with reality, which negatively influenced Bray Wyatt's stint. The former Universal Champion faced many creative struggles during his run, ultimately leading to his downfall and eventual release from WWE.

Russo stated that WWE is genuinely clueless regarding personas that require out-of-the-box ideas to maintain their momentum on TV.

He continued:

"That's living in the bubble, bro. And all of a sudden, we've got this mysterious, mythical character, but yet, he has got to engage with regular people; how do we do that? Oh, we don't know how to do it, so we're not going to do anything with him, and he is just going to die on the vine." [28:42 - 29:00]

Vince Russo highlights a glaring problem with The Miz and Dexter Lumis' WWE storyline

Dexter Lumis has certainly showcased the traits of a legitimate stalker during his feud with The Miz as he invaded the A-Lister's residence a couple of weeks back. Russo said that WWE failed to follow up on the incident as The Miz has continued appearing on RAW.

The veteran found it bizarre that The Miz was leaving his children and wife at home despite the kayfabe threat posed by Lumis. Russo reminded fans that Bray Wyatt had also crashed the Miz's house in 2019 and noted that in both instances, WWE had done nothing to shed some light on the aftermath of the home invasions.

"That's completely dropped. And remember, bro, he was in the house with the kids. And we can even go back further; remember when Bray Wyatt was messing with his kid in the crib? And that was never explained. They don't explain anything! The dude was in the house with the kids, and Miz is going to work to wrestle." [26:18 - 27:19]

Do you agree with Russo's opinion regarding WWE's treatment of Dexter Lumis? Let us know in the comments section below.

