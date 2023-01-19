Current RAW star reveals what Vince McMahon told him before turning heel in 2022

Vince McMahon isn't officially the head of WWE creative yet, but he has taken the hot seat again - forcefully. Current RAW star Finn Balor revealed the conversation he had before turning heel in 2022.

On June 6th, 2022, Edge revealed that Finn Balor was the newest member of The Judgment Day. This would be followed by the villainous faction turning on their leader and kicking him out.

Since then, the group has taken a life of its own, adding Dominik Mysterio. The general consensus is that Judgment Day 2.0 is better than the original version with the Rated-R Superstar.

Speaking to WWE on BT Sport, Finn Balor admitted that he never watched a replay of his heel turn on RAW. He revealed what transpired when he spoke to Vince McMahon about it:

“I’ve actually never watched this back at all. This was such a weird night because I remember it was like 7:55 PM, and we're going live at eight o'clock. I knock on Vince McMahon's office, and I go there, and I say, 'Sir, have you got a minute?' He looks up from his papers, and he goes, 'Is it about tonight?' I said, 'Yeah, it's about tonight. It's about the heel turn.' He goes, 'Oh, come in,’" said Balor.

He continued by revealing that McMahon only told him to go out "as Finn" and then do the segment:

“I just wanted some direction as to, 'Hey, am I going out there in the suit? In The Judgment Day colors, or am I going out as Finn? Am I going out to music? What way are we doing it?' He said, 'Oh, you just go out as Finn and then do the segment.' I said, 'Well, oh, okay. That's cool,'" [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Will Vince McMahon take charge of WWE creative again?

It's going to be interesting to see how things transpire within WWE. Triple H has had meetings on RAW and SmackDown, reaffirming that he will still be in charge.

However, recent rumors have suggested that despite promising to only be back to handle the sale of WWE, Vince McMahon has begun to suggest creative changes to the product.

Many believe that the only reason he wants to take the company private is so that he can be in charge again.

