Current RAW star shares his honest opinion on CM Punk returning to WWE: "I think you'd be silly not to bring him out"

CM Punk recently returned to WWE after parting ways with the company nearly 10 years ago. Current RAW Superstar Bronson Reed has now given his take on the former multi-time world champion's return.

The Straight Edge Superstar returned to pro wrestling in 2021 after signing with AEW. He was involved in some backstage incidents which led to his departure from the company. At WWE Survivor Series, he returned to WWE, and received a big welcome from the crowd in his hometown of Chicago.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bronson Reed stated that CM Punk returning is good for the company. He added that it was surreal seeing him cut a promo on RAW.

“In my opinion, I think it’s good for WWE. It’s great business. I think you’d be silly not to bring him out. It was sort of surreal honestly to see him there last night, and doing his promo in the ring. It’s just something I didn’t, even two months ago, I was like, ‘Ah, that’ll never happen.’ So [it was] very surreal," Reed said. (H/T Fightful)

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette doesn't think CM Punk will be involved in backstage altercations in WWE

The Voice of the Voiceless had some issues with the company during his initial tenure, but this time, things might turn out differently.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager stated that CM Punk isn't going to get into fights backstage in WWE like he did in AEW, as it's a completely different environment.

"Punk is not gonna front facelock anybody in the WWE locker room. Punk is not gonna knock anybody. There's not gonna be any skirmishes, because they don't work that way. Yes, they have plenty of people I'm sure that don't like each other, probably some people that hate each other. But they're not allowed to get away with expressing it to the point where it really gets to the other motherf**ker's nerves, are they? Isn't that simple? They just don't let them go that far with sh*t."

Many fans are expecting CM Punk to feud with Seth Rollins. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on RAW.

