"They just don't let them go that far" - Wrestling veteran predicts CM Punk's future in WWE amidst locker room tensions

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels CM Punk will do well with talent backstage in the company.

Punk was fired by AEW earlier this year due to an alleged backstage skirmish. Tony Khan announced that he was firing the megastar with cause for unruly conduct backstage. However, the 45-year-old star mended his relationship with WWE and finally returned to the company at Survivor Series after nearly a decade.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran pointed out that the locker room environment in WWE was controlled. He agreed that there may be people backstage who do not like each other, but it does not get to the point where the stars start throwing hands.

"Punk is not gonna front facelock anybody in the WWE locker room. Punk is not gonna knock anybody. There's not gonna be any skirmishes because they don't work that way. Yes, they have plenty of people, I'm sure that don't like each other, probably some people that hate each other. But they're not allowed to get away with expressing it to the point where it really gets to the other motherf**ker's nerves, are they? Isn't that simple? They just don't let them go that far with sh*t." [14:00 - 14:30]

Seth Rollins was visibly upset after CM Punk's return

Just as the WarGames match came to an end, Cult of Personality sounded off in the Allstate Arena. This led to CM Punk's return to WWE after nine years away from the company.

However, Seth Rollins was not particularly happy to see the Best in the World back. He charged at Punk and had to be restrained by Michael Cole and Corey Graves at ringside.

It will be interesting to see if this little incident kicks off a major feud between Punk and Rollins heading into the next year.

