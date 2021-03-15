WWE RAW Superstar 'would have loved' a storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin

The WWE United States Championship will be on the line tonight on RAW as Ali, the leader of RETRIBUTION, challenges the current US Champion, Riddle.

Ali recently spoke to the folks over at TV Insider ahead of his big title match on RAW. The RETRIBUTION front man was asked about how Stone Cold Steve Austin has influenced his career. Ali spoke about Steve Austin always being good to the younger stars backstage when he stopped by for a one-off appearance on RAW. He also revealed the influence of Austin's classic moments on his career and that he would have loved to have taken part in an angle with Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"When he would stop in for an appearance on Raw, he was so cool to the younger crew. I’ll always remember the supermarket fight with Booker T. It was a 20-minute food fight. I remember when he fought off the WCW-ECW alliance going into Survivor Series in 2001. Even in the Royal Rumble in 1996, where there is that iconic moment where he is looking at his invisible watch waiting for the next opponent, then Bret Hart’s music hits. He sold the look [of surprise] perfectly. He’s a real icon. I would have loved to have done something with him. I don’t drink, but everyone on 3:16 Day, have one for me."

Speaking about what challenging for the title meant for him, Ali also opened up about how he sometimes felt that people don't look at him as an American, despite being born and raised in the States. He added that he was relishing that someone like him could win the title and become a role model for the next generation.

Mustafa Ali was revealed as RETRIBUTION's leader last year on RAW

A real American vs Riddle. https://t.co/olB2cyLzbt — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 9, 2021

Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION last October. Despite looking like a threat early on in their time in WWE, the faction hasn't really done a whole lot on RAW. Ali has tried his best to rally his troops multiple times but recently he has looked more and more frustrated. What does the future hold for RETRIBUTION? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.