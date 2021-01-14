Current SmackDown champion takes a massive shot at Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is all set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021. The reaction online to this decision hasn't been received well, and it is safe to say that Goldberg winning the WWE title would lead to massive fan outrage.

Recently, one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler shared two pictures of himself, 15 years apart. Replying to this, one fan tweeted that maybe 15 years from now, Dolph Ziggler could become the 2035 version of Goldberg. Responding to this comparison, Ziggler said 'Nah. I'm good at wrestling.' - taking a shot at Goldberg's wrestling skills.

Nah. I’m good at wrestling — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 13, 2021

It was at SummerSlam 2019 where Goldberg took on Dolph Ziggler in a singles match and squashed him under two minutes to win. The Hall of Famer then went on to deliver multiple spears to Ziggler after the match.

Goldberg has often been criticized for his wrestling skills

Goldberg has been on the receiving end of massive criticism from the WWE Universe for his wrestling skills. While WWE still portrays him as the unstoppable monster he once was, the Hall of Famer is now 54 years old, and the age has definitely taken a toll on him. His match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 was highly criticized by fans as there were many botches, and the two were lucky not to get seriously injured.