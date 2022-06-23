"Goals man, goals" - Current SmackDown star on John Cena's 20 years with WWE

SmackDown star Lacey Evans has commented on the celebration of John Cena completing 20 years with WWE this month.

Cena debuted on the main roster on the June 27, 2002 episode of the blue brand. The newcomer claimed that he had 'ruthless aggression', slapped Kurt Angle and wrestled him in a competitive match. On the 20th anniversary of his debut, the leader of Cenation will be returning. His last appearance came in the form of a defeat as he lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year.

Evans recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she talked about her career, rivalries, and motherhood. Towards the end of the interview, a video package was shown - advertising the return of the 16-time World Champion on the June 27 episode of RAW.

Reacting to the fact that John Cena has spent 20 years with WWE, The Sassy Southern Belle reacted in a short manner.

"Goals man, goals," said Evans (41:51)

Lacey Evans will be appearing at the Money In The Bank premium live event, competing in the titular ladder match. She defeated Xia Li on the July 10 episode of SmackDown to qualify for the match. She will be joined by Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and three more participants in the match.

John Cena has only wrestled four matches on TV in the last 3+ years

John Cena has only wrestled four televised matches since the start of 2019, with two of them being at premium live events.

Cena's last match, as stated above, was the SummerSlam 2021 main event. He challenged and was ultimately defeated by Roman Reigns in a clash for the Universal Championship. The wait before that match was also over a year long as he competed against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the famous "Firefly Funhouse" on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

His only two matches in 2019 came on 7 and 14 January episodes of Monday Night RAW. One being a six-man tag match, which his team won, and the other was a Number One Contender's match for the WWE Championship at that year's Royal Rumble.

It would be fair to say that John Cena has slowly shifted away from wrestling, as he is now a full-time Hollywood actor. He made the transition from wrestling to movies just like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson before him.

