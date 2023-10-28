Current SmackDown Superstar Bayley talks about possible alliance with NXT stars, chooses her dream opponents for WWE Evolution 

WWE Superstar Bayley recently named wrestlers from various brands that she would like to face if the WWE Evolution Premium Live Event returns in the upcoming months.

The Role Model is among one of the greatest stars in the industry and has extraordinary in-ring abilities. The Damage CTRL leader has showcased her skills at events like Survivor Series, Extreme Rules, SummerSlam, Clash at the Castle, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania.

While speaking on the WWE USA Network, The Role Model named the trio that she would like to face in the upcoming months, or even years, if WWE Evolution were ever to return. The Damage CTRL leader also stated whom she would like to pair up with in the pay-per-view.

She named Jacy Jayne and Cora Jade as her future stablemates for the event, alongside whom she would like to challenge Candice LeRae, Roxanne Perez, and Indi Hartwell.

"Myself, Jacy Jayne and Cora Jade from NXT vs. Roxanne Perez, from NXT, and Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell," said The Role Model.

WWE Superstar Shotzi shared her honest opinion on working with Bayley

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently shared her honest opinion on working alongside Damage CTRL member, Bayley.

While speaking in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Shotzi broke character and mentioned that The Role Model is an inspiration to her. The 31-year-old didn't shy away from heaping praise on the Damage CTRL leader as she stated how meaningful it was for her to work with the former world champion.

Shotzi shaved her head following a segment with The Role Model, in a display of support towards her sister who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time. She further expressed her gratitude for the fans who came out in support of her sister.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Role Model and her stable.

