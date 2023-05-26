Current Superstar's family member takes a light shot at WWE for claiming, 'the whole world acknowledges' Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' sister hit back at WWE for claiming that fans only acknowledge Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare started a feud with Brock Lesnar, eventually defeating the latter at WWE Backlash. On the May 8th episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes challenged a member of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor, and The Miz, for the World Heavyweight Championship. He lost the match following The Beast Incarnate's interference.

Rhodes will face Lesnar for a singles match at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The Tribal Chief and Bloodline member Solo Sikoa will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the event.

Taking to social media, the official handle of WWE recently posted a picture of Reigns, claiming that the fans only acknowledge him. The American Nightmare's sister Teil Rhodes responded to the post with a GIF, taking a light dig at the company.

Check out WWE's tweet and Teil Rhodes' response below:

Sami Zayn sent out a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently sent out a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Night of Champions.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Zayn mentioned that his match against Reigns and Solo Sikoa would be on a personal level this time. The 38-year-old said he has unfinished business with The Bloodline and will take revenge at the premium live event.

He added that he would ensure The Tribal Chief loses at the Night of Champions:

"As I've said, maybe this is a little different for him than it is for me, but for me, this is extremely personal. I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't still holding on to some stuff from The Bloodline. It is going to be so satisfying to crash his 1,000-day celebration by making sure he loses on what should be the biggest night of his entire reign as champion," said Sami Zayn.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Cody and Roman Reigns.

