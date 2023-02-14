Current titleholder set to perform on WWE Main Event tonight

Bron Breakker is set to perform on tonight's WWE Main Event.

Breakker has been one of the breakout stars in NXT. Within a short amount of time since his debut for the developmental brand, Breakker managed to capture the NXT Championship.

Since then, he has been dominating opponents and putting on an impressive show each time. He is well on his way to becoming the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time.

The second-generation superstar has been successful as the face of the developmental brand despite still being relatively new to the business. Breakker's most recent title defense against Grayson Waller showed that he can handle any type of opponent and is perhaps ready to be promoted to the main roster.

To ensure that he is ready for a main roster push, Fightful Select is reporting that Bron Breakker will compete along with Wendy Choo on WWE Main Event tonight.

As of now, it looks like Bron Breakker is expected to defend his NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver. The latter came out at NXT Vengeance Day following Breakker's win over Waller.

Do you want to see Bron Breakker on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section.

