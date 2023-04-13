Current UFC Champion has appearing in WWE on his bucket list

The current UFC Middleweight Champion could appear in WWE sometime in the future.

Israel Adesanya is a huge wrestling fan and used The Undertaker's entrance for a recent fight. Adesanya recently defeated Alex Pereira to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship. While enjoying great success as a fighter, the 33-year-old may want to dip his toes into the world of sports entertainment in the future.

Speaking to ESPN, Israel's manager Tim Simpson revealed that the champion has WWE on his bucket list but cannot see it happening while he is still competing as a fighter.

"It's on his bucket list, for sure. He wants to [do a match]. He's been very disciplined. We've had acting opportunities turned down. He's been very disciplined about being an athlete. Because he knows that's all in his future. So, I can't see him doing it while he's still competing. But in the future? Definitely bucket list," said Tim Simpson. [H/T: ESPN]

UFC star Israel Adesanya reveals why he doesn't watch WWE as much as he used to

Israel Adesanya used to be an even bigger fan of wrestling, but that has changed in recent years.

The 33-year-old holds an incredible 24-2 record and has now held the Middleweight Championship twice in his career. While appearing in the company may be on his bucket list, he's not a big fan of today's wrestling.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Adesanya shared that he doesn't watch as much anymore due to the lack of blood and the time commitment required to stay up to date.

“I grew up on the Attitude Era,” Israel Adesanya said. “I grew up watching wrestling. I’ve always been a wrestling fan. I don’t watch as much these days. They don’t allow blood anymore, which I liked. But it is what it is. I barely watch as much UFC as I used to. There’s too much s--- to do," said Israel Adesanya. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

WWE and Endeavor recently merged to create a new publicly traded company. It will be interesting to see if more UFC fighters appear on RAW and SmackDown moving forward as the two organizations are now working together.

Do you think Israel Adesanya could be a WWE Superstar? Sound off in the comments section below.

