"I grew up on the Attitude Era" - Current UFC Champion details the reason he stopped watching WWE

A current UFC Champion used to be a really big fan of WWE.

Israel Adesanya is a 33-year-old champion in the UFC and currently holds a very impressive record of 24 wins and two losses. His most recent win came at UFC 287, where he defeated Alex Pereira by knockout in the second round to become UFC Middleweight Champion for the second time.

The current reigning and defending UFC Middleweight Champion recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the recent merger between WWE and UFC, Adesanya revealed that he doesn't watch as much as he used to due to lack of blood and the time required to sit down and watch it.

“I grew up on the Attitude Era,” Israel Adesanya said. “I grew up watching wrestling. I’ve always been a wrestling fan. I don’t watch as much these days. They don’t allow blood anymore, which I liked. But it is what it is. I barely watch as much UFC as I used to. There’s too much s--- to do."

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso



si.com/wrestling/2023… Israel Adesanya: "I grew up on the Attitude Era. I grew up watching wrestling... I don't watch as much these days. They don't allow blood anymore, which I liked" Israel Adesanya: "I grew up on the Attitude Era. I grew up watching wrestling... I don't watch as much these days. They don't allow blood anymore, which I liked"si.com/wrestling/2023… https://t.co/uRFz3zDgVg

Israel Adesanya came out to the Octagon dressed up like WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at UFC 276

While he might not be as big of a fan of WWE as he used to be, it's evidently clear that Israel Adesanya still has a place in his heart for professional wrestling.

So much so that Adesanya came out at UFC 276 dressed as The Undertaker with his iconic hat and urn. When asked about The Deadman, Adesanya gushed about the Hall of Famer and said he appreciated The Undertaker in all of his eras.

“I love The Deadman, f--- yeah,” Israel Adesanya said. “I liked him in the biker gang era, too, as the American Badass. He’s a legend.”

What do you make of Israel Adesanya’s comments? Do you think we'll see some crossover between UFC and WWE in the future, thanks to the Endeavor merger? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Do you want to see crossover between WWE and UFC? Yes No 0 votes