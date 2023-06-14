Current UFC Champion interested in appearing in WWE

Current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya expressed his desire to have a one-off appearance in WWE.

Endeavor agreed to purchase Vince McMahon's company back in April, and it will merge with the UFC later this year as TKO Group Holdings. One of the potential implications of the deal is UFC fighters crossing over to RAW and SmackDown, and even NXT.

One of the fighters perfectly suited for professional wrestling is Adesanya, who told Adam's Apple on YouTube that he's open to joining WWE. He revealed that he's a fan of wrestling, especially the Attitude Era, and would be interested in having a one-off appearance.

"That was family time back in the day," said Adesanya. "I'll do one-off. I love the WWE, you know, WWF back in the day. That was my era, the Attitude era. But for me, it's not going to be a staple thing because I like to be the writer to my own story." (1:45 - 2:01)

UFC stars crossing over to RAW and SmackDown would be possible once the merger is officially complete. It would be interesting to see how Vince McMahon, Triple H, and the creative team incorporate some of the biggest MMA fighters into the product.

WWE personality sends warning to Israel Adesanya

Paul Heyman of The Bloodline wants Israel Adesanya to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Heyman shared a story on his Instagram account calling out the UFC Middleweight Champion ahead of his appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour.

"Mr Helwani - While this great champion is in your studio tomorrow, please be sure to have him ACKNOWLEDGE THE TRIBAL CHIEF! Respectfully, Paul Heyman, Wise man and special counsel," Heyman wrote.

Adesanya is not the first UFC fighter Paul Heyman has crossed paths with on social media. Heyman, as well as Roman Reigns, had a heated exchange with Conor McGregor just days after news of the UFC-WWE merger was announced.

