Current Women's Champion was set for a huge match against Rhea Ripley before Money in the Bank cash-in forced WWE to change plans 

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are set to collide at the Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend in a highly anticipated WWE WrestleMania 36 rematch.

Back at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, Ripley defended her NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, but came up short in the first bout between the two women. The loss has been used to build up their match this weekend, but apparently, the two titans were set to battle a few more times in the past.

Flair and Ripley renewed their rivalry at Money in the Bank back in 2021 before Nikki Cross cashed in her contract and walked away with the RAW Women's Championship.

Whilst speaking to Bleacher Report, Charlotte recently revealed that there were plans to have a match between the two superstars at SummerSlam, but Nikki's cash-in forced plans to change.

“I think there would have been another match after our Money in the Bank [match] had Nikki A.S.H. not cashed in on me. I think this is now the ending to that. I think Money in the Bank would’ve probably led to another, but then you have this crazy cash-in out of nowhere and we just never crossed paths again… In hindsight, I had no control of that. I’m saying it now: I don’t have control. I’m so flattered that people think I had that much power. I’m very flattered, but trust me, I don’t.” via Bodyslam.

Charlotte Flair recently teased working with Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash

Charlotte Flair has tagged with some interesting names throughout her career, but she could now be pushing for a team up with Bad Bunny ahead of WWE Backlash.

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently made a tweet to the rapper. The Queen let Bunny know where to find her if he ever needs a tag partner. There are rumors that Bad Bunny could compete at WWE Backlash. He was recently spotted training with Damian Priest.

Do you think Charlotte Flair's feud with Rhea Ripley will end at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

