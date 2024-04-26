Current World Champion admits Ronda Rousey is "100% right" about recent comments she made about WWE (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey had been doing some media rounds, and it appeared that almost everything she said was against WWE and her time in the company. Current World Champion, EC3, however, admitted that she was right about one thing.

One of Ronda Rousey's comments was that she called wrestling/WWE an "intense performance" and not a legitimate sport. Of course, this is true because wrestling has predetermined outcomes while requiring its performers to train like athletes, maintain their bodies like athletes, and risk physical injury every time they step into the ring.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 admitted that Rousey is right about calling wrestling an intense performance over a sport:

"Of course, she [Ronda Rousey] is right. It's not a sport. A sport dictates it's a competition where you're legitimately competing against each other. I don't want to get into the rumors and innuendo that UFC has pulled some strings and manufactured results for better business, but she's 100% right in that sense. It's the most intense performance one can do. The physicality is real, we are athletes, it is athletic and the risks are super high and more so that majority of sports. I don't know how many people were going around the WWE locker room, saying to Ronda Rousey who is a UFC Champion that this is a real sport, and maybe she's embellishing one person's opinion, but she is correct. It is a very intense performance." (1:48-2:43)

EC3 went on to state that competition in wrestling isn't in the ring but rather outside of it:

"The competition though lies not within what you do in the ring and the wins and losses but competing with your peers for spots and opportunities. The really toughest part of it is the competition you have with yourself and the mental wear and tear." (2:44- 3:02)

You can watch the full video below:

Logan Paul responded to Ronda Rousey's accusations of him being treated better by WWE

One of Rousey's criticisms was also the fact that she felt WWE was far more lenient towards Logan Paul than her and that he got "special treatment."

Logan Paul responded, stating that he found it to be less of a shot at him and more about Rousey's frustrations with WWE:

"I have a lot of respect for Ronda Rousey," Paul stated. "Every time I've met her, it's been very amicable. So, when she's saying that, I don't think it's like a personal attack on me by any means. I don't feel she's coming after me. I feel she's maybe using me as an example to express her dissatisfaction with maybe how she was treated in the WWE, but I can't speak on that because I don't know how she was treated."

For all the hate The Maverick gets, he has certainly solidified himself as legitimate in the eyes of WWE fans due to his consistent performances in the ring and his natural charisma as an entertainer.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

