Former WrestleMania main eventer takes massive shot at WWE with Logan Paul reference

Logan Paul is WWE's golden child. Everything seems to be handed to him on a silver platter, a privilege that most other stars on the roster do not have. Or rather, did not have. This is the accusation of former UFC and WWE champion, Ronda Rousey.

She left the Stamford-based promotion in the summer of 2023, last wrestling against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules match.

In her new autobiography - Our Fight: A Memoir, she disclosed several things she experienced during her stint with the company, including Bray Wyatt's candor to her about life in the wrestling business. While speaking on Steve O's Wild Ride recently, Rousey continued discussing about her issues with WWE.

She referenced Logan Paul and acknowledged the great work he was doing on the mic and otherwise. Adding further that it came down to the company's willingness to provide the United States Champion with the required resources and the time to rehearse. She even specified how his situation is an anomaly, as it isn't the same treatment given to the rest of the roster.

"He's great on the mic. He does a great job on the mic. I wish I was allowed the time to rehearse that he gets. It's not evenly spread. He's like their next big star. They are rolling out the red carpet. It goes to show that if you give people the time to rehearse and the resources, you can do amazing things. It's frustrating that everybody doesn't get that treatment," said Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet then spoke of her debut match at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, saying it happened two months after her first appearance at the Royal Rumble. The bout was hailed as one of the best on the card, and her performance was singled out as stellar work for a debutant.

She also revealed that the match turned out great because the best minds in the business came together to make it happen and it took six weeks to prepare for. However, she went on to add that such a thing never occurred again and that preparation time was vital and everyone deserves it, not just chosen stars like Paul.

"My first match with them was incredible because we had six weeks to rehearse, all the best minds in the business coming and putting in their two cents and it was an instant classic. Then, they never did it again. I was like, 'Why isn't this the model?' They're doing that with Logan Paul and he's having these fantastic performances. Look what you guys can do when you actually put organization and effort into things. It blows my mind that this billion-dollar company is succeeding in spite itself in so many ways," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kurt Angle, and Ronda Rousey were all praised for the Mixed-Tag Team match following WrestleMania 34. The ex-UFC star's rookie year in WWE is even included in many top lists today.

Legendary WWE commentator Jim Ross believes Ronda Rousey is "awfully bitter"

Jim Ross lent his voice to the pro-wrestling juggernaut for years before signing with AEW in 2019. While he is self-admittedly a fan of Ronda Rousey, he feels that whatever she is doing now is coming from a place of bitterness, and it will not help her in the long run.

Towards the end of her second stint in WWE, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the Women's Tag Team Champions, before things ended on a sour note for Rousey.

Nevertheless, Shayna feels her real-life friend has contributed a lot to the combat sports world, especially for women. She pointed to how people would rather discredit Rousey because of the latter's demeanor.

