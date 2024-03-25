Ronda Rousey reveals rare candor she received from former WWE Champion: "Just so you know..."

Say what you want about Ronda Rousey, but the former WWE Superstar at one point was the woman in the sports industry with her undefeated run in the UFC. Naturally, when her professional wrestling debut was announced, people were not convinced of her in-ring abilities.

Defying expectations, Rousey shone brightly at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, when she teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. However, the ex-UFC mauler eventually lost her lustre in the sports entertainment giant. Perhaps it was owing to her growing disinterest. She recently released an autobiography, Our Fight: A Memoir, in which she wrote positively about late WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet disclosed that it was Wyatt who showed candor to her at a time when she found it hard to connect with people around her. Despite having had a successful career in UFC, the pro wrestling juggernaut was a whole other deal to her.

"A few weeks prior in a nearly indistinguishable two-and-a-half-star hotel gym, I had run into Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We made small talk, and the space slowly cleared. My workout ended, and I climbed off the machine. He leaned toward me. "Just so you know, these people aren’t your friends," he said. "No matter how nice they are, no matter what they say or how they act, we’re always just going to be pieces of meat to them. Get in, make your money, and get out." she wrote.

The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion added:

"Thanks," I said. "Appreciate the honesty." It was the first time someone said aloud what I had started feeling." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble 2018, joining in the ring with the first-ever Women's Rumble winner Asuka and then-champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Shayna Baszler points to Ronda Rousey's contributions that WWE fans seem to overlook

Shayna Baszler currently performs on the red brand. She is a longtime friend of Rousey, and ultimately became the latter's final opponent in the Stamford-based promotion. Their bout at SummerSlam last year though, was not very well received and the Queen of Spades recently spoke about scrapped plans for the MMA Rules contest.

Baszler broke character later, stating how Ronda Rousey's contributions to women's combat sports is often diminished simply because a lot of people do not like her attitude.

It remains to be seen if The Baddest Woman on the Planet ever resurfaces in the pro-wrestling world. She even made some bold comments about the man behind World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, in her latest autobiography, which will be officially released on April 4th, 2024.

