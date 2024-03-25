Former champion reveals scrapped plans with Ronda Rousey

A WWE Superstar has revealed that the company had bigger plans for her final match with Ronda Rousey but it didn't work out. The former UFC star wrapped up her tenure with the promotion after SummerSlam 2023.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet battled Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at the premium live event last summer. The Queen of Spades picked up the victory in what turned out to be Ronda Rousey's final match with the promotion. Baszler recently divulged that there were certain impediments at the venue, which prevented their match from being even grander than how it turned out.

In an interview with Fightful, Shayna Baszler revealed that the MMA Rules match was initially supposed to have a cage but the logistics at Ford Field in Michigan prevented that from happening. Adding, however, that she was very proud of what they pulled off despite the limitations.

"I won't lie, the idea we had, we were a little bit handcuffed just based on the venue. There was no tron, so we knew the people in-house were going to have trouble maybe understanding some of the stuff because you need a camera and a close up of that. We couldn't get a cafe or a fight pit in there because of the rigging in a dome situation is totally diferent. There was a lot. We tried to work out some other things, it just didn't work out. We did the best we could with what we had. I'm proud of it," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Baszler was recently in a tag team with Zoey Stark but the unlikely dua came up short in their title match against The Kabuki Warriors on the March 11 edition of WWE RAW.

Ronda Rousey rips former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis

Following her departure from the company, Ronda Rousey has not held back from her voice being heard. The former WWE star tore John Laurinaitis to shreds in her upcoming book titled Our Fight: A Memoir.

John Laurinaitis has been implicated in the disturbing lawsuit filed against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon by Janel Grant. Laurinaitis has since come out against Mr. McMahon in response to the lawsuit becoming public.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Ronda Rousey claimed Laurinaitis acted like an aging "frat boy". The former champion claimed Laurinaitis was more interested in sleeping with prospects instead of preparing them to become WWE Superstars.

"He looked and acted like an entitled sixy-year-old former frat boy. Tall, blondish, and with a cleft chin, he always appeared to be scowling, even when he smiled. His raspy voice earned him the nickname Johnny Laryngitis, which was one of the nicer things people called him. Whereas Triple H looked for talent and potential in NXT prospects, it appeared John Laurinaitis looked for f***ability," wrote Ronda Rousey. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Ronda Rousey also took shots at Vince McMahon in her upcoming memoir. Only time will tell if the 37-year-old ever makes another appearance in WWE.

Poll : Do you miss Ronda Rousey in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion