Current World Champion says he took a pay cut to join NXT and reveals why nobody looked out for him (Exclusive)

NXT is the starting point for most stars who want to make it big in WWE - with only a few exceptions like AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio getting a pass from having to start there. A current World Champion revealed that he took a pay cut to join the former black and gold brand and also disclosed the reason why nobody ended up looking out for him.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, current NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 stated that you can't really feel sorry for talent that remains unhappy in WWE because they're still getting the financial gain from being in the company. The context was him talking about The Viking Raiders and how they have been handled on the main roster.

EC3 told Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone that he took a pay cut to join WWE from IMPACT Wrestling and stated that the fact that he was already established was the reason why nobody really looked out for him:

"I took a pay cut to go to NXT... And by doing that, hopefully at the end of the tunnel would be the very high reward that I knew if I had who I am and what I was, then A) Under their guidance and tutelage and umbrella and brand, what I made could be inherited and exemplified to an extremely high level and be uberly successful. So that was my mistake, thinking that anybody there would be looking out for me."

He continued:

"Because the realization was that I was already over. I became nobody's project to create. You know what I mean? A mercenary in a sense. I was paid to be there. And by not being a creation of anybody pushing for you - you're there, you're in the talks, but there's nobody really thriving for you to succeed because nobody can take credit for your success." [From 10:32 to 11:42]

What is EC3's fondest memory of NXT?

The best moment that EC3 had in WWE was his first match back at WrestleMania 34 weekend.

On an episode of UnSKripted a couple of years ago, EC3 revealed that his fondest memory of NXT was his first match - the NXT North American title ladder match:

"I think my favorite memory from NXT would be the satisfaction of the ladder match for the North American Championship upon coming to the back. Trips [Triple H] and Shawn [Michaels] were there and they're just like 'Wow'. They were super happy and it was a vindication for my long journey back there. What sucked about it is that I started to peak."

The match was eventually won by Adam Cole, but every star in the match put out an incredible performance. It was the perfect way to start a title lineage. As for his main roster run, EC3 essentially stated that he had to go to a therapist to forget that period in his life.

