"It's Asuka's Birthday!" - Current WWE Champ tweets backstage joke involving Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has taken to social media to share a joke involving Alexa Bliss and Asuka's birthday.

Asuka has been somewhat aligned with Bianca and Alexa since making her return to RAW earlier this year. The women initially united to take on the newly formed Damage CTRL stable of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. They were even defeated by the heel trio at WWE Clash At The Castle. In a further blow to WWE's EST, she was defeated by IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW this week.

The sting was obviously taken out of Bianca Belair's loss by her friend and ally Alexa Bliss. Asuka celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday, and this was apparently a joyful topic for Alexa. In a Twitter post, Bianca detailed that she enjoyed listening to Bliss respond to everyone with, "Yeah, well, it's Asuka's birthday." all day.

"Happy Birthday @WWEAsuka!!!!! Listening to @AlexaBliss_WWE all night say in response to everything “Yeah, well it’s Asuka’s Birthday!” she wrote

In the tweet, the RAW Women's Champion also wished the Empress of Tomorrow a happy birthday with some accompanying celebratory emojis.

Alexa Bliss responded to Bianca on Twitter

The former RAW Women's Champion also took to the social media platform to respond to Bianca Belair.

Bliss had little to say in response to WWE's EST, other than that it was, in fact, Asuka's birthday. She also attached some laughing face emojis to her quote-tweet.

Alexa Bliss recently took to Twitter to address some fan rumors. Many theorized this to be related to a possible Bray Wyatt return. The arena lights also flickered during Alexa's match two weeks ago on RAW.

What do you think of Bianca's tweet? What did you think of Alexa's response? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far