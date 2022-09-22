"Make up something else." - WWE Superstar possibly addresses Bray Wyatt return rumors 

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has taken to Twitter to potentially deny involvement in Bray Wyatt's return.

Bliss aligned with Bray Wyatt as The Fiend during WWE's pandemic era. She was alleged to have some sort of connection to Wyatt and even began to develop supernatural abilities. WWE also gave Bliss her Lily doll during this time. Following Wyatt's release in 2021, Bliss continued to sport the Firefly Funhouse character until it was dropped in favor of a babyface persona for her 2022 return.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Bliss went one-on-one with Damage CTRL leader Bayley. During the match, the lights in the arena began to flicker, leading many to believe that it was a tease for The Eater of Worlds. This wouldn't be surprising, given his prior connection with Alexa Bliss. However, it seems that Bliss has addressed the rumors on Twitter. Speaking vaguely, Alexa suggested that she had 'no idea' what people were talking about.

"I literally have no idea what ppl are talking about sometimes … make up something else ppl" she wrote.

You can check her tweet below:

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE 🏻 I literally have no idea what ppl are talking about sometimes … make up something else ppl I literally have no idea what ppl are talking about sometimes … make up something else ppl ✌🏻

Though Alexa didn't specifically address the topic in the Tweet, fans would be forgiven for their Wyatt speculation. As of late, there have been several other teases to Bray on WWE's programming as of late, including the White Rabbit incidents.

A WWE Legend responded, but made no mention of Bray Wyatt

WWE and WCW legend Lance Storm also took to the social media platform to respond to Bliss.

The former World Tag Team Champion made no mention of The Eater of Worlds, but he did make some jokes. Satirically jabbing at fan conspiracy theories, Storm joked that the original Alexa Bliss had been replaced.

"Truth is they fired the original Alexa Bliss. This second one is actually Linda McMahon in disguise, spying on talent to make sure no one bad mouths Vince, in his absence." he said

You can check his tweet below:

Lance Storm @LanceStorm @AlexaBliss_WWE Let’s at least start some good rumours. Truth is they fired the original Alexa Bliss. This second one is actually Linda McMahon in disguise, spying on talent to make sure no one bad mouths Vince, in his absence. It’s what I heard, just saying. @AlexaBliss_WWE Let’s at least start some good rumours. Truth is they fired the original Alexa Bliss. This second one is actually Linda McMahon in disguise, spying on talent to make sure no one bad mouths Vince, in his absence. It’s what I heard, just saying.

Wyatt's The Fiend character last appeared in WWE back at WrestleMania 37, where Alexa Bliss distracted him. This cost the monster his match against Randy Orton, and he was never seen again.

