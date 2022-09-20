Potential Bray Wyatt WWE return teased in empty arena

The company teased a possible WWE return for Bray Wyatt in an empty arena.

Wyatt departed WWE in 2021 due to budget cuts and differences in creative direction. Since then, the former Universal Champion has remained out of the ring, making the occasional cryptic post to his social media accounts. Many have theorized that The Eater of Worlds is undoubtedly set for a return following a recent string of WWE returns after Vince McMahon's departure.

At a recent SmackDown taping, WWE played Jefferson Airplane's song White Rabbit during a commercial break. They also bathed the arena in red light. This also allegedly occurred while Damage CTRL's championship celebration was being set up on last night's RAW. WWE also played the song to an empty arena in Oakland, accompanying it with the same red light.

This was posted on social media by Twitter user @rideordie365.

Jefferson Airplane's psychedelic classic also played at two WWE Live Events over the weekend. This has many fans and wrestling personalities theorizing the meaning behind these repeated incidents.

WWE RAW had several possible references to Bray Wyatt

The Eater of Worlds was also teased during the RAW broadcast itself, as lights in the arena flickered during Alexa Bliss' match with Bayley.

Not only that, but a QR code that appeared in the crowd, behind Austin Theory, directed viewers to a bizarre video. In the clip, a game of hangman is depicted. In the game, the question "who killed the world?" is posed. The answer, eerily, was, 'You did." Many believe Bray Wyatt to be at the root of these teases.

A connection between these cryptic messages and the White Rabbit incidents can indeed be made. This is via the inclusion of a small, animated White Rabbit, located at the bottom of the QR hangman video.

Who do you think is behind the White Rabbit incidents? Will Bray Wyatt soon return to WWE? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

