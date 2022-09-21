WCW Legend 'regrets' how he treated Vince McMahon

WCW legend Ole Anderson regrets how he treated Vince McMahon, according to AEW's Tony Schiavone.

Anderson was a member of the iconic Four Horsemen stable, alongside the likes of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard. He was also famously not a fan of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Anderson was notably absent from the Four Horsemen's WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2012. This was, allegedly, because he told Vince and ex-wife Linda to 'go f**k themselves.'

However, AEW Announcer Tony Schiavone has revealed that Anderson's feelings on the McMahon's have mellowed. On a recent edition of What Happened When, the commentator noted that the incident occurred at TBS studios when Vince extended a hand to Anderson. Ole, being a lover of the old-school ways and the territory system, was uninterested in the tycoon's pleasantries and responded negatively. Tony claims Anderson regrets the confrontation.

"Vince comes to the TBS studios during the takeover and he wanted to extend the hand of friendship to Ole. He says, ‘And here is my wife Linda.’ Ole’s line was, ‘You and your wife can go f*ck yourselves.’ Something to that effect," Tony said. (H/T Fightful)

He then talked about how Ole's regrets related to the Horsemen's Hall of Fame induction.

"He regretted that. That is old school and a guy who loved the territories and loved the old school, and a guy who was changing the wrestling business. Ole regrets that, but that’s the reason why Ole wasn’t part of the Four Horsemen inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Vince McMahon could be heading into the WWE Hall Of Fame

Though the former CEO was forced to leave the company this year amid serious allegations regarding sexual misconduct, he may be set to receive a huge honor.

Last week, reports began circulating that McMahon could be set for a grand WWE Hall of Fame induction at WrestleMania Hollywood next year. The rumor was initially reported by The US Sun, and if true would likely see the billionaire headline that year's class of inductees.

There is currently no official confirmation on this from either WWE or McMahon himself. Though he was spotted celebrating his birthday back in August with the likes of John Cena.

