Current WWE champion accepts major challenge less than a day after RAW title match

WWE Superstar Kayden Carter has accepted a major challenge in the aftermath of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Carter and her partner Katana Chance secured victory over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on this week's show, becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions. However, a new challenge could be looming on the horizon for Carter.

Lola Vice recently issued a challenge to the 35-year-old. Carter expressed her enthusiasm and officially accepted the NXT star's challenge on her Instagram story.

"Yessssss let's do it," Carter wrote.

Kayden Carter's recent Instagram story

Carter and Vice last squared off during a tag team match on an episode of NXT LVL UP earlier this year.

Vice was last seen in action during a singles match against Tatum Paxley on an episode of NXT a few weeks ago. It'll be intriguing to see if they'll have a chance to compete against each other shortly.

Triple H recently had a message for Kayden Carter after WWE show

Triple H sent a message to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following their victory in securing the Women's Tag Team Championships against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, the duo received a congratulatory message from The Game. Triple H even said, 'The party's just getting started.'

"The party’s just getting started…Congratulations to your NEW @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @Katana & @kayden. #Raw," Triple H wrote.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and WWE have in store for the talented duo moving forward.

