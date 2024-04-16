Current WWE champion acknowledges Rhea Ripley after she was forced to vacate her title on RAW

After Rhea Ripley was unfortunately forced to vacate her title on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, current WWE Women's Champion Bayley acknowledged The Eradicator on social media.

During last week's edition of the red brand, Liv Morgan finally took revenge against Ripley by brutally attacking her backstage. According to recent reports, Mami suffered an injury and was expected to vacate her title. The Judgment Day member opened tonight's RAW, and much to her fans' dismay, she addressed rumors of her injury, revealing that she would be out of in-ring action for a few months.

Rhea Ripley vacated her Women's World Championship, and WWE later revealed that a new champion would be crowned soon. Following this, Bayley took to X/Twitter to upload a photo with The Nightmare, acknowledging the latter's incredible title reign.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley said she was looking forward to facing Jade Cargill at a future WrestleMania

During a recent edition of Rosenberg Wrestling's Cheap Heat in Philadelphia, Rhea Ripley said she was excited to face Jade Cargill because she loves a good challenge.

The Eradicator also mentioned that she was looking forward to facing Cargill at a future WWE WrestleMania.

"I love a good challenge, and Jade Cargill is someone that I think could bring that to me. She looks the part, she acts the part, she talks the part, she dresses the part, she does everything correct, and when that day comes, I think it's a big match feel. I don't know when that will be, whether it is WrestleMania 41, 42, or 43; I'm not sure, but when that day comes, people are going to be talking about it and people are going to be looking forward to it. So, I'm also looking forward to it."

We at Sportskeeda wish Rhea Ripley a speedy recovery and hope she returns to television stronger than ever.

